Ganja worth Rs 1.38 cr seized from abandoned truck in Thane

Ganja worth Rs 1.38 crore was seized on Saturday from an abandoned truck parked near a dilapidated structure in Manpada area of Thane city, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Avinash Ambure said the truck was located at around 4am following a tip-off.

"We found corns in the truck at first but a detailed search revealed 691 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.38 crore under a tarpaulin. We could not find anyone near the truck. It is possible the driver etc may have escaped. We have registered a case under NDPS Act," the DCP said. Probe into the details of the truck, its route history and those operating the ganja smuggling network was underway, Ambure said.