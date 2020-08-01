Left Menu
NEP not passed in Parl, states not taken into confidence : WB minister

Though education is in the concurrent list, the contents of the new policy had not been discussed with the state governments before it was passed by the union cabinet on July 29, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday. The Congress and the Left parties had on July 30 criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for "bypassing" the Parliament on NEP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:45 IST
Hitting out at the Centre for the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, a senior minister of the Mamata Banerjee government has said it was announced without being passed in Parliament and the states were not taken into confidence. Though education is in the concurrent list, the contents of the new policy had not been discussed with the state governments before it was passed by the union cabinet on July 29, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

The Congress and the Left parties had on July 30 criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for "bypassing" the Parliament on NEP. DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday stepped up attack against the policy saying it was an attempt at "imposition" of Hindi and Sanskrit and vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states. Chatterjee, who was speaking to newsmen on Friday night, claimed that the NEP, 2020 is a "copy paste of the western model".

"I wonder how come they (Centre) thought of enforcing it without any discussion in Parliament and with the state government. This is unilateral," said Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary general. Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, is among the foremost critics of the BJP.

The West Bengal government has "listed 10-12 points of the NEP which we will point out in a letter to be sent to the Centre very soon," the minister said but did not elaborate. Reacting to Chatterjee's comments, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said those who have destroyed the state's education system have no right to criticise others.

"It is an irony that the state government which does not have any education policy are opposing the central government's education policy. The education system has completely broken down in Bengal, " Ghosh said. The union cabinet had on July 29 approved the National Education Policy 2020 replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education, 1986.

The highlights of the draft policy are all students will take school examinations in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by the appropriate authority. Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be continued, but redesigned. It also advocated "broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic under graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entries and exit points with appropriate certification".

The new policy received clearance from the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after six years of consultations. It will replace the previous system that was announced in 1986 and modified in 1992..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

