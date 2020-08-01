UP CM, SP chief condole Amar Singh's death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday. Singh, 64, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment. He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and described the former SP leader as a senior and experienced politician. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of Singh with his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Emotional tributes and condolences on being deprived of Amar Singhji's death," the SP chief wrote on Twitter. Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Pramod Tewari also condoled the death of Singh, saying that they shared a personal relation.