Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assembly session. The Congress has nine Muslim MLAs, however, it is not clear how many of them are at the Jaisalmer hotel. According to the sources, other MLAs adored horses in a stable and fed cows at a gaushala there.

Doctors examined two MLAs who were not feeling well. The MLAs are also likely to visit the Tanot Mata temple there. Meanwhile, two MLAs who could not come to the hotel on Friday reached Jaisalmer on a chartered flight from Jaipur. The MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had remained confined to Fairmont hotel in Jaipur since July 13 before being flown to Jaisalmer amid a power tussle between the CM and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. They are expected to stay in Jaisalmer till the beginning of the assembly session from August 14. The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a major role in the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs.

It has accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading to topple the state government.