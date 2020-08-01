Left Menu
LGD7 SC-BHUSHAN Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks recall of order issuing contempt notice against him New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its July 22 order by which notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary. BUSINESS: DEL51 BIZ-LD GST-COLLECTION GST collections lower at Rs 87,422 cr in July New Delhi: The country's GST collections declined to Rs 87,422 crore in July from Rs 90,917 crore in the previous month, a finance ministry statement said on Saturday.

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION: DEL65 PM-LD HACKATHON New education policy aimed at changing 'intent' and 'content' of education system: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the new education policy announced by the government emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers' and is an attempt to transform the intent and the content of the country's education system. DEL68 PB-LIQUOR-TOLL Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86; 7 excise officials, six cops suspended Chandigarh: The death toll in the Punjab spurious liquor tragedy rose to 86 on Saturday even as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suspended seven excise officials and six policemen, officials said.

DEL36 HEALTH-VIRUS-GOM-VENTILATORS Centre decides to allow export of indigenous ventilators as COVID-19 fatality rate falls to 2.15 pc New Delhi: The high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 has agreed to the health ministry's proposal to allow the export of indigenously made ventilators. DEL49 RJ-LD GEHLOT  If high command forgives rebels, I will welcome them back: Gehlot Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot.

DEL66 LDALL AMAR SINGH Former SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64 New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, has died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. DEL69 LDALL SUSHANT Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty "under watch", says Bihar police; her plea in SC for transfer of FIR listed on Aug 5 Mumbai/New Delhi: The Bihar police on Saturday said actress Rhea Chakraborty was "under watch" in the abetment to suicide case in the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput while her plea before the Supreme Court for transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai is listed for hearing on August 5. MDS16 AP-CRANE-3RD LD MISHAP Large crane comes down crashing at HSL in Vizag; leaves 11 dead Visakhapatnam: A massive 70-tonne crane under trial run in the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) came crashing down on Saturday here, crushing 11 victims to death in the first such mishap in the public sector ship-building company's 75 year old existence.

BOM12 MH-LD FACTORY-BLAST Five workers killed in blast at factory in Nagpur district Nagpur: Five workers were killed in an explosion at a bio-CNG plant in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday afternoon, the police said. CAL11 WB-LD TMC NEP NEP not approved by Parl, states not taken into confidence: WB minister Kolkata: A senior minister of Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal has described the National Education Policy (NEP) as "copy paste of the western model", and hit out at the BJP-led Union ministry for formulating the new pattern of learning without either taking the states into confidence or Parliamentary approval.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-CONTEMPT Shourie, Bhushan, N Ram move SC, challenge validity of law on criminal contempt New Delhi: Former union minister Arun Shourie, veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of a legal provision dealing with criminal contempt for "scandalizing the court", saying it was violative of freedom of speech and right to equality. LGD7 SC-BHUSHAN Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks recall of order issuing contempt notice against him New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its July 22 order by which notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.

BUSINESS: DEL51 BIZ-LD GST-COLLECTION GST collections lower at Rs 87,422 cr in July New Delhi: The country's GST collections declined to Rs 87,422 crore in July from Rs 90,917 crore in the previous month, a finance ministry statement said on Saturday. DEL44 BIZ-FM-MSME Govt widens ambit of Rs 3 lakh cr MSME credit guarantee scheme New Delhi: The government on Saturday widened the scope of the Rs 3-lakh crore MSME credit guarantee scheme by doubling the upper ceiling of loans outstanding to Rs 50 crore and including certain individual loans given to professionals like doctors, lawyers and chartered accountants for business purposes under its ambit.

FOREIGN: FGN26 UK-HOUSE OF LORDS Prem Sikka, Ian Botham new peers in UK's House of Lords London: Indian-origin academic Prem Sikka, an Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Sheffield in northern England, is among 36 new peers in the UK's House of Lords. By Aditi Khanna..

