Three more COVID deaths in U'khand; caseload rises to 7,447
The death toll has mounted to 83, while the caseload has reached 7,447. One death each was reported in AIIMS, Rishikesh; Doon Medical College, Dehradun; and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:30 IST
Uttarakhand on Saturday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 264 fresh infections. The death toll has mounted to 83, while the caseload has reached 7,447.
One death each was reported in AIIMS, Rishikesh; Doon Medical College, Dehradun; and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said. Nainital district reported the highest number of 95 cases, followed by Haridwar 42, Bageshwar 31, Udham Singh Nagar 30, Dehradun 27, Uttarkashi 17, Pithoragarh seven, Almora, Champawat and Pauri four each, Tehri two and Rudraprayag one, the bulletin said.
So far, 4,330 patients have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state and 83 died, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,996.
