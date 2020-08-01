Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more COVID deaths in U'khand; caseload rises to 7,447

The death toll has mounted to 83, while the caseload has reached 7,447. One death each was reported in AIIMS, Rishikesh; Doon Medical College, Dehradun; and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:30 IST
Three more COVID deaths in U'khand; caseload rises to 7,447
One death each was reported in AIIMS, Rishikesh; Doon Medical College, Dehradun; and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 264 fresh infections. The death toll has mounted to 83, while the caseload has reached 7,447.

One death each was reported in AIIMS, Rishikesh; Doon Medical College, Dehradun; and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said. Nainital district reported the highest number of 95 cases, followed by Haridwar 42, Bageshwar 31, Udham Singh Nagar 30, Dehradun 27, Uttarkashi 17, Pithoragarh seven, Almora, Champawat and Pauri four each, Tehri two and Rudraprayag one, the bulletin said.

So far, 4,330 patients have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state and 83 died, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,996.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Delhi now 12th among states, UTs in number of active COVID-19 cases: Jain

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social ...

Two more die in Bihar floods, heavy rains affect 1.90 lakh people in UP

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 13 on Saturday after two fresh casualties were reported, while floodwaters of the overflowing rivers in Uttar Pradesh affected 331 villages and about 1.90 lakh people following heavy rains. The In...

Maharashtra Governor inaugurates 7-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a seven-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers through a digital platform on Saturday.The workshop will aim to train teachers as counsellors, who can counsel stude...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020