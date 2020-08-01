Left Menu
Sepoy killed in Pak shelling cremated in Himachal

The Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:09 IST
The Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forwarding posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. Image Credit: ANI

Mortal remains of Sepoy Rohin Kumar were consigned to flames with full military honours in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday evening. The Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forwarding posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, the official said. His cousin lit the pyre at a crematorium near Galore Khas village amid slogans of "Pakistan murdabad" and "shahid Rohin Kumar amar rahe".

Workers and leaders of different political parties were also present at the crematorium to pay their last respects and bid a final adieu to the sepoy. Punjab Regiment soldiers reversed their arms and fired in the air to give their final salute to Kumar. Earlier, the body was brought to the village in a vehicle of the Indian Army.

Hundreds of youngsters accompanied the coffin to the village from NIT Hamirpur, where the body landed in an army helicopter. The body was received by the district officers. Heartfelt scenes were witnessed at the Sepoy's house when the body reached there. His mother and other women wept bitterly and hugged the body for some time.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP president J P Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur, party state chief Suresh Kashyap, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Sukhu have mourned Kumar's demise. In separate messages, they said that his sacrifice would be remembered forever.

Rathore will also visit Kumar's house later this week, a Congress spokesperson said. PTI DJI HMB.

