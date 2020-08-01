R'than guv, CM condole Amar Singh's demise

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday. In his condolence message, Mishra said the demise of Singh was a personal loss for him.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh ji," Gehlot tweeted. "May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister added.

Singh died at a hospital in Singapore on Saturday after prolonged illness. PTI SDA HMB.