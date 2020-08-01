Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

Making a scathing attack at the grand old party, the senior BJP leader asked, "What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" In a series of tweets in hindi, Sushil Modi vented his anger on the Shiv Sena led coalition ministry in Maharashtra for creating hurdles for the visiting Bihar police team to probe the 34-year-old actor's death. "Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress- funded Bollywood mafia, so its bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:04 IST
Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe
"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress- funded Bollywood mafia, so its bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case. What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" the BJP leader said in a tweet message. Image Credit: ANI

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with suicide by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Saturday.

Making a scathing attack at the grand old party, the senior BJP leader asked, "What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sushil Modi vented his anger on the Shiv Sena led coalition ministry in Maharashtra for creating hurdles for the visiting Bihar police team to probe the 34-year-old actor's death.

"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress- funded Bollywood mafia, so its bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case. What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" the BJP leader said in a tweet message. He said that the Bihar government would ensure that family of the departed Patna-born filmstar get justice.

"The Bihar government not only ordered an inquiry but also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that Bihar's side be heard while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition," he tweeted. "The state government will go to any extent to bring justice to Sushant," he said in another tweet.

The suicide of the budding actor has left millions of Biharis shocked and saddened, so almost all parties want a CBI probe into the case, Sushil Modi, who had visited Rajput's home here to console his father last month, said. He slammed the Maharashtra police for its indifferent attitude towards the investigating Bihar police team in the case in which an FIR has been lodged in Patna on the basis of a written complaint of Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh on July 25.

"Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of Mumbai Police," he said pointing out some earlier incidents when people of Bihar were subjected to misbehaviour in the western metropolis. "Earlier in Maharashtra, people of Bihar used to get complaints of misbehaviour, but now the Uddhav government, based on the crutches of the Congress-NCP, has reached its limit," he said.

"During the lockdown, the withdrawal of Bihari labourers from Maharashtra was disrupted. Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of Mumbai Police," he added. The BJP leader has already sought a CBI probe into the actor's death.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...

Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bih...

Nepal to send updated map to India, international community: Minister

Nepal government intends to send its recently revised map to India, Google and the international community by the middle of August, a minister has said. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020