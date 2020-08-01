J&K chief secy, DGP take stock of security arrangements in Srinagar on Eid
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to take stock of the security and deployment arrangements on the occasion of Eid. They interacted with the territorial officers and jawans deployed on duty, a police spokesperson said. The chief secretary and the DGP visited the M A Road, JC Flyover, Secretariat, Batamaloo, Court, Bemina, Qamarwari, Safakadal, Nalamar, Khanayar, Rainawari, Nageen, Foreshore, Nishat and Boulevard areas, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to take stock of the security and deployment arrangements on the occasion of Eid. They interacted with the territorial officers and jawans deployed on duty, a police spokesperson said.
The chief secretary and the DGP visited the M A Road, JC Flyover, Secretariat, Batamaloo, Court, Bemina, Qamarwari, Safakadal, Nalamar, Khanayar, Rainawari, Nageen, Foreshore, Nishat and Boulevard areas, he said. The visit was primarily aimed at taking stock of the on-ground security measures and deployment of forces in the city, besides greeting civilians, police and security forces personnel on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, the spokesperson said. While interacting with the territorial officers, the chief secretary and the DGP directed them to be alert and cautious as anti-national elements are hell-bent on disturbing the peaceful environment.
"They directed them to ensure a people-friendly atmosphere during the festival of Eid, while maintaining peace and order and making sure that the health protocols are followed by everyone," the spokesperson said..
ALSO READ
Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir
Rajnath visits key forward post in volatile Keran sector in North Kashmir
Rajnath visits key forward post in volatile Keran sector in North Kashmir
Over 10,000 labourers arriving in Kashmir tested for COVID-19 from July14-18: J-K admin
Strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir to be completed by Jun 2021: Official