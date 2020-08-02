Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day-long, truncated monsoon session of Bihar legislature on Monday

The 75-member legislative council, where 20 seats are lying vacant, will meet at a smaller hall, which can accommodate 100 people. The governor's notification, which followed the cabinet's approval, had proposed a four-day schedule for the legislature, but a decision to cut it short was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:37 IST
Day-long, truncated monsoon session of Bihar legislature on Monday

The two Houses of Bihar legislature will meet here on Monday for a truncated, one-day monsoon session, which could be the last for the state assembly whose term expires in November. Being held under the shadow of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be the first to convene outside the legislature complex.

In a notification issued last week, Governor Fagu Chauhan permitted holding of the session at the modern, spick and span 'Gyan Bhavan' complex, which is a stone's throw from the historic Gandhi Maidan. The change of venue was necessitated by concerns regarding adherence to social distancing, which has become a must in the wake of the pandemic.

The 243-strong assembly will meet at a huge hall situated on the second floor of the Gyan Bhavan, which has a seating capacity for 800 people. The 75-member legislative council, where 20 seats are lying vacant, will meet at a smaller hall, which can accommodate 100 people.

The governor's notification, which followed the cabinet's approval, had proposed a four-day schedule for the legislature, but a decision to cut it short was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday. The decision to truncate the session was taken in view of the explosive rate at which COVID-19 has been spreading across the state of late, most notably in the capital city.

In March, the budget session had to be cut short nearly a fortnight ahead of the schedule because of the pandemic, which had then begun to rear its head in the country. According to a communication received from the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, facilities like face masks, sanitisers and antigen testing kits will be available at Gyan Bhavan during the day.

In view of the heavy vehicular traffic expected at Gyan Bhavan, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the surrounding area. Legislature sessions in Bihar remain in news for happenings on the floor of the Houses as well as frenetic political activities outside.

Members staging demonstrations carrying placards inscribed with colorful slogans, holding impromptu press conferences and reaching the premises atop vehicles decorated in unconventional ways are a routine sight. People will be eager to watch how things turn out at the Gyan Bhavan, which unlike the Vidhan Sabha premises, does not have a sprawling lawn.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official. The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago...

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the Opposition in the state, claimed that none of the cases pertainin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020