Indira Rasoi Yojana to start in R'than from Aug 20

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials on Sunday to start the Indira Rasoi Yojana in urban areas of Rajasthan from August 20. Reviewing the preparations for the scheme, named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Gehlot said the state government would spend Rs 100 crore per year on it. He said the poor would get quality nutritious food for just Rs 8.

The chief minister said the scheme should be implemented with the spirit of public service, transparency and public participation so that it becomes an example in the direction of providing food security to the poor in the country. Gehlot directed that participation of service-oriented institutions and voluntary organisations should be ensured in the operation of the scheme. He has instructed the district collectors to select such institutions as soon as possible.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a committee at the state and district levels to ensure the quality of food. Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who participated through video conference in the meeting, said the state government would give a grant of Rs 12 per plate.

The scheme will be run in all 213 urban local bodies of the state. Giving the presentation of the scheme, Local Self Government Department Secretary Bhawani Singh Detha said 4.87 crore people would be provided food every year.

A menu of 100 grams of pulses, 100 grams of vegetables, 250 grams of chapati and pickles has been set in the food, according to Detha. He informed that necessary measures would be undertaken as prevention against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

IT-enabled monitoring of the scheme will be done. The beneficiary will get the information through SMS on the mobile as soon as he takes the coupon. Kitchens will be monitored through mobile apps and CCTV. PTI AG HMB.

