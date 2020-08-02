Left Menu
Maha dam water level lower than 2019, arid regions better off

Maharashtra's dams have less water as on Sunday than last year but the upside is that water stock in the state's traditionally arid areas is better, while regions which normally get good rainfall are lagging in storage levels, official data revealed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's dams have less water as on Sunday than last year but the upside is that water stock in the state's traditionally arid areas is better, while regions which normally get good rainfall are lagging in storage levels, official data revealed. Overall, as on Sunday, water stock in dams across the state stood at 39.15 per cent of storage capacity against 42.37 per cent at this time last year.

Konkan, which also covers Mumbai, has 55.46 per cent water stock, a sizable fall from 84.27 per cent last year, while Pune is in a similar situation with this year's stock being at 34.99 per cent against 66.54 per cent in 2019. While the India Meteorological Department has forecast good rains for Mumbai, Pune and many coastal districts, officials from the state water resources department said cuts may be in the offing for the metropolis and Pune and PImpri Chinchwad civic areas if the predictions are off the mark.

However, the picture is far better in areas which normally are parched. Aurangabad division, in rain deficient Marathwada, for instance, has reported 37.58 per cent water stock in its dams when compared to just 3.24 per cent at this time last year.

In Vidarbha, Amravati division's current water stock is 35.97 per cent as against 14.69 per cent in 2019, while it is 49.9 per cent in Nagpur, much better than the 24.99 per cent last year. The figure is 36.06 per cent now for Nashik, just a shade lower than the 37.35 per cent water stock last year, water resources department data showed.

