CM presents Rs 20 lakh cheque to wife of Assam Rifles jawan killed in militant attack

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the wife of Assam Rifles jawan Pranay Kalita, who was killed in a militant attack in Manipurs Chandel district.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:49 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the wife of Assam Rifles jawan Pranay Kalita, who was killed in a militant attack in Manipurs Chandel district. The chief minister called on the bereaved family at their Pathshala residence in Barpeta district to offer his condolences and also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Kalita.

Sonowal said the state was proud of his valour and sense of duty towards the nation. "His sacrifice is a source of inspiration, devotion and dedication for the youth across the nation. His duty towards safeguarding the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will not go in vain", he said.

Responding to a demand, Sonowal also said that the road leading to the residence of the slain jawan will be named after him. Kalita along with two other Assam Rifles personnel were killed in a militant attack in Manipur's Chandel district on July 29 and his last rites were performed with full state honours on July 31 in his village.

