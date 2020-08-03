Curator of Keenan stadium dies

The curator of Keenan Stadium, Maheshwar Sahoo died of old-age related ailments on Sunday, family sources said. He was 77.

Sahoo is survived by his wife and four sons. He died at the Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Sahoo, who was also a member of BCCI's pitch committee was admitted to the TMH on Friday night with old age ailment as well as lung infection and breathed his last around 2 am, said his eldest son, Purusotham Sahoo, He was cremated here. Sahoo used to prepare the pitch at the Keenan Stadium for One Day International Cricket Matches and Football ground for JSA Football League.

".. my father prepared the pitches at Keenan stadium for all the 19 ODIs held here. India had played against teams like the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Keenan," Purusotham said..