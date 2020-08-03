Customer finds dead lizard in bowl of ‘sambar’; FIR against Delhi restaurant

A customer reportedly found a dead lizard in a bowl of ‘sambar’ at a popular South Indian restaurant in Connaught Place here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.

According to the police, Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Fatehpuri area in Chandni Chowk, visited the restaurant along with his two friends. They ordered ‘dosa’ and ‘sambar’ for dinner. When Agarwal started eating, he found a dead lizard in his bowl of ‘sambar’. He captured the sight in his mobile phone and questioned the restaurant staff following which the manager assured him that it will not happen in future, they said.

However, Agarwal informed the police about the incident. "Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against the restaurant under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The matter is under investigation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

The police have asked for CCTV footage from the restaurant along with details of the cook and ingredients used in making the food item (sambar) as well as the restaurant license, the officer added. PTI AMP SRY SRY