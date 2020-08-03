Left Menu
Kota jail’s inmate dies in hospital during treatment of old-age ailments

A 70-year-old convict serving sentence in a rape case in the central jail here died in Kota Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment there for multiple ailments, an official said on Monday.

Updated: 03-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:06 IST
A 70-year-old convict serving sentence in a rape case in the central jail here died in Kota Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment there for multiple ailments, an official said on Monday. Jail inmate Kanwarlal Mali, a resident of Bhajneri village in Bundi district, died on late Sunday night, said Kota Central Jail’s Deputy Superintendent Shrawan Lal, adding his body has been sent to the mortuary for postmortem, which would be conducted after his COVID-19 test report is received.

Mali had been staying in the jail since his conviction in March 2019, he said. For the past one and half month, he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for various old-age ailments but was discharged and brought back to the jail on Saturday, said the official.

His condition, however, worsened on Sunday and he was rushed back to the hospital, where he died, the official added. The convict had been suffering from several diseases including severe lungs infection and was dependant on food though pipes, said the official, adding “multiple organ failure” appeared to be the prima facie cause of death.

On COVID-19 situation in the jail, the official said the male wing of the prison is currently free from the infection, but its female wing has currently 22 active cases. Seven women inmate of the jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total cases of infection in the female wing of the prison to 58, he said.

The female wing of the jail currently houses 222 inmates..

