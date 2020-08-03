Raksha Bandhan celebrated on subdued note due to COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI): Raksha Bandhan, a festival that reaffirms love and affection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana on Monday, albeit on a subdued note due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisters tied 'rakhis' (bands) around the wrists of their brothers while some of them conveyed their wishes over phone in view of the virus spread.

Stalls selling rakhis have been set up here during the last few days though footfalls have been less compared to normal times. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TDPs Telangana unit head L Ramana and others wished people on the occasion of raksha bandhan.

The sisters of the Chief Minister tied rakhi around his wrist at Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence here, an official press release said. PTI SJR NVG NVG