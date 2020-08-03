Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Ten members of MLA's family test coronavirus positive

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:25 IST
Maha: Ten members of MLA's family test coronavirus positive

Ten members from the family ofMLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana in Maharashtra'sAmravati district have tested positive for coronavirus, asenior health official said on Monday

"Ravi Rana's father tested positive on Sunday,following which swab samples of all members of the family weretaken. The MLA's mother, his son and a daughter, sister,son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while theRana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeonDr Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Isaias expected to regain hurricane strength, make landfall in Carolinas

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to regain its hurricane strength on Monday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, threatening a deadly storm surge before making landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Monday night.The National Hurri...

Chicago artist brings segregated residents together in 'Folded Map Project'

Chicagos segregated residents are unexpectedly becoming friends in a project that an artist hopes will smash barriers and stereotypes.When Tonika Johnson started photographing houses with corresponding addresses in the citys North and South...

Just because there is SOP, I won't lock myself in room: Arun Lal

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who has conquered the dreaded cancer will not remain confined in his room just because BCCI has laid down a set of SOPs for domestic teams. The BCCI released its SOP for state associations where people have 60, especi...

Don't worry, will soon get back after recovery, says COVID- positive Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. The Manipal Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020