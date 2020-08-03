Maha: Ten members of MLA's family test coronavirus positive

Ten members from the family ofMLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana in Maharashtra'sAmravati district have tested positive for coronavirus, asenior health official said on Monday

"Ravi Rana's father tested positive on Sunday,following which swab samples of all members of the family weretaken. The MLA's mother, his son and a daughter, sister,son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while theRana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeonDr Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI.