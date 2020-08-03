COVID-19 case tally in Surat reaches 14,420; 11 die

Surat district on Monday reported 258 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the highest in Gujarat on both counts in the day, taking the total case count to 14,420 and fatalities to 632, state health department said. Gujarat added 1,009 new cases in the day, taking its tally to 64,684, while the death toll crossed the 2,500-mark.

Of the 258 new cases, 198 patients are from areas falling under the Surat municipal corporation while 60 new cases were reported from rural areas. Among 11 fatalities in Surat district, six were reported from Surat city while five were reported from rural areas, the department said.

The number of recovered cases in the district rose to 9,515 with 195 patients being discharged in the day, including 131 in the city and 64 in rural areas, it said..