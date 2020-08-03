Karnataka govt 'toyed' with people's trust, indulged in Rs 2,000 cr corruption: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday alleged that the Karnataka government has "toyed with the trust of people" by "indulging in corruption of a whopping Rs 2,000 crores." During a press conference at the press meet held at Patrakartara Bhavan, Dr Parameshwara made several allegations against the state government.

"People are well aware of the corruption carried out of the central and state governments led by BJP. It is shameful that BJP is busy making money through corruption amidst the Coronavirus pandemic," he said while speaking to the reporters. "There are clear irregularities and discrepancies in the purchase of ventilators, PPE kit, and masks. Rs 5 to 18 lakh rupees have been spent on ventilator purchases while neighbouring states have purchased the ventilators for Rs 4 lakhs. PPE kits worth Rs 9.65 lakhs have been purchased for Rs 2,117 crore. N95 masks have been bought for Rs 150 per mask. This, despite the availability of quality masks for lesser price in the market. Thermal scanners have been purchased for Rs 5,495 per unit," he added.

Dr Parameshwara alleged that the documents show that Rs 709 crores have been spent by the health department, Rs 200 crores by BBMP, Rs 850 crores by the medical education department, and Rs 743 crores by NDRF. "These amount to a total of Rs 4,167 crores of expenditure, out of which Rs 2,000 crores has been misappropriated," he alleged.

He further alleged that the government has not taken action against private hospitals that are charging lakhs of rupees in the pretext of COVID-19. "Auto drivers, barbers and weavers have not received the promised Rs 5,000. Even though labourers have left Bengaluru fearing the pandemic, the government has presented an expenditure of food materials supplied to 80 lakh people. Rs 1 crore donation by KPCC has also been refused by the government," he said. (ANI)