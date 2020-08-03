Himachal's COVID-19 count stands at 2,725
The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,725.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:57 IST
The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,725. The State Health Department said that total count includes 1,081 active cases, 1,612 recovered patients and 18 infected persons have migrated out of the state.
Twelve persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state The total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696. (ANI)
