Record 53 single-day COVID deaths in Bengal; 2,716 fresh cases reported

The states coronavirus caseload also mounted to 78,232 after the highest one-day spike of 2,716 fresh cases was reported from different districts. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district both accounted for 21 deaths, while three deaths each were reported from South 24 Parganas and Howrah and one each from Hooghly, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, the department said in a bulletin.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal crossed 50-mark on Monday after 53 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 1,731, the health department said. The states coronavirus caseload also mounted to 78,232 after the highest one-day spike of 2,716 fresh cases was reported from different districts.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district both accounted for 21 deaths, while three deaths each were reported from South 24 Parganas and Howrah and one each from Hooghly, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, the department said in a bulletin. Of the 53 deaths, 50 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The metropolis also topped the list of fresh infections with 756 cases, followed by 510 in North 24 Parganas, 185 from Howrah, 151 from Darjeeling, 144 from South 24 Parganas, 91 from Hooghly, 90 from Malda, 82 from Purba Medinipur and 79 from Coochbehar districts. The remaining 628 cases were reported from test 14 districts of West Bengal, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 2,088 patients have been released from hospitals, and the discharge rate is now 70.07 per cent, it said. So far, 54,818 people in the state have recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 21,683. In the last 24 hours, 22,122 samples have been tested in West Bengal.

