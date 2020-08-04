Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane and North Konkan due to heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours following incessant rains in the regions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:11 IST
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane and North Konkan due to heavy rains
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours following incessant rains in the regions. Landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfalls throughout the night. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Landslide ! at Time of India, next Samta Nagar police station, highway, Mumbai. Red Alert for RF, for North Konkan, next 48 hrs," said Deputy Director General (DDG) of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai KS Hosalikar in a tweet. Earlier, KS Hosalikar tweeted, "Colaba 220, Santacruz 254, Ram Mandir 152, Mira Road 152, Mahalaxmi 172, Vidyavihar 159 mm. Most of the stations in Thane and NM reported more than 150 mm. Trend to continue for next 48 hrs."

Meanwhile, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR) said that suburban services have been suspended on mainline and harbour line, and mail/express trains are being rescheduled. "Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on mainline and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel and Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled. Information will be updated from time to time further," said Sutar.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup

Sports highest court dismissed the United Arab Emirates charge that Qatar used an ineligible player in their 2019 Asian Cup soccer semifinal win. Qatar won 4-0 in Abu Dhabi and went on to win the Asian Cup for the first time.The UAE protest...

Beijing will retaliate if Chinese journalists forced to leave US: Global Times editor

China will retaliate if all Chinese journalists based in the United States are forced to leave the country, Chinese state media Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday. Given that the US side hasnt renewed visas of Chinese jou...

White Sox win 5th straight, take down Brewers

Jose Abreu had a two-run home run among his two hits and Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Monday night. Chicago extended its winning streak to a seas...

'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

Joey King is currently in talks to join Brad Pitts upcoming action-adventure series Bullet Train. According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on famous Japanese novel Marie Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and is helmed by David Leitch.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020