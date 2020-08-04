Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for different faiths.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:56 IST
Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for different faiths. "It is a good idea to make that as an object of the temple so that there can be peace in the world," the former Solicitor General of India said when asked if the temple should be promoted as a symbol of national integration, and social and communal harmony.

Hegde said one of the most dangerous things for conflict today is religion. "In that background, there should be some effort from somebody or other to bring about peaceful coexistence, respecting each religion," the former Karnataka Lokayukta told PTI on Tuesday.

"It is a good idea to start Bhumi Pujan as an indicator of that or foundation for developing harmony among various religions," he added. The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site of the Babri Masjid's demolition in Ayodhya.

It also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5- acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya for the mosque's construction.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

China vows retaliation if any U.S. action against journalists

China vowed on Tuesday to retaliate if the United States persisted with hostile action against Chinese journalists who may be forced to leave in coming days if their U.S. visas are not extended. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbi...

Bihar govt can't recommend CBI probe: Rhea's lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer on Tuesday said the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death when police from that state do not have any jurisdiction to even investigate the case. The Bihar governmen...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, police on pleas to quash additional FIR against foreign Jamaat attendees

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government and Delhi Police on two fresh petitions seeking the quashing of additional First Information Report FIR filed against foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jama...

Need to make delivery of justice speedier, affordable: Vice Prez

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday voiced concern over the mounting pendency of cases across various courts, including the Supreme Court, and urged the government and the judiciary to ensure faster justice by addressing the issue of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020