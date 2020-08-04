Thandi Modise considering requests to address COVID-19 corruption allegations

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise is considering requests for Parliament to address COVID-19 corruption allegations.

This follows a request from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to Modise for Parliament to address allegations of corruption around COVID-19 relief funding.

"The DA, through its parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, has requested scheduling of a debate of urgent national public importance on corruption related to COVID-19 tenders, with President Cyril Ramaphosa also appearing to provide answers about how he will act on the allegations.

"The EFF Chief Whip, Floyd Shivambu, has requested the establishment of a special committee (ad hoc committee of inquiry) to investigate the alleged corruption committed in the COVID-19 procurement of protective personal equipment, food parcels and other COVID-19 related expenses," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Tuesday.

Mothapo said the Speaker is considering the two requests and will revert to the DA and EFF in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)