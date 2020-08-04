Crowdfunding platform raises Rs 30 lakh for altruistic couple

An online crowd-funding platform has raised Rs 30 lakh from donors for Mumbai-based Faiyaz Sheikh and his wife Mizga who exhausted their personal savings to feed about 1,500 people during the lockdown period. Sheikh said he was overwhelmed by the response evoked by his good deed.

He said the platform has asked him and his wife to submit a projection about their future plans. "We are very happy that our work has been recognised.

During the lockdown, we spent Rs 5 lakh. But after a report was published in newspapers about our work, we received a donation of Rs 4 lakh from an industrialist," he said. The Sheikhs, bases in Malwani in western suburb of Malad, run a school in a slum area where about 350 students are studying.

"We will provide them various facilities including healthcare and ration (from Rs 30 lakh)," he said. Sheikh said his school lacked a washroom forcing teachers and students to use public toilets.

The school also needs a library, desktops and audio- visual aids, he said. "Even benches and blackboards in our five-room school are in a bad shape," he added.