IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMOPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:09 IST
IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday
Ram, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state Maharashtra
He has been appointed to the post for a period of four years, it said.
