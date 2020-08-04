Left Menu
674 fresh COVID cases take Delhi tally to 1,39,156; death toll mounts to 4,033

The three-figure count for new cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted stood at 9,295, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department. Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Tuesday's bulletin, which is the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities reported in a day in the national capital since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:48 IST
674 fresh COVID cases take Delhi tally to 1,39,156; death toll mounts to 4,033

Delhi recorded 674 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.39 lakh while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033, authorities said. The three-figure count for new cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted stood at 9,295, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department.

Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Tuesday's bulletin, which is the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities reported in a day in the national capital since the death figures were revised by authorities in June. On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 805 and 17 deaths were recorded.

The active case tally on Tuesday was 9,897, down from 10,207 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,021 on Monday.

Tuesday's bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,033 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,39,156..

