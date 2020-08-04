Left Menu
Development News Edition

We’re overjoyed, but making sure bhoomi pujan doesn't become Jamaat 2.0: VHP

Vishva Hindu Parishad national working president Alok Kumar also rejected questions about the muhurta of the event, saying the "best advice" has been taken including from the Head of the Jyotish Department of the Banaras Hindu University on timing of the ceremony.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:42 IST
We’re overjoyed, but making sure bhoomi pujan doesn't become Jamaat 2.0: VHP

The VHP Tuesday said the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is a rare moment that “comes once in several lifetimes” and that they are “overjoyed”, but are making sure the event does not become a coronavirus hotspot. Vishva Hindu Parishad national working president Alok Kumar also rejected questions about the muhurta of the event, saying the "best advice" has been taken including from the Head of the Jyotish Department of the Banaras Hindu University on timing of the ceremony. "It is something which comes once in several lifetimes, the finest moment, and we are overjoyed. But, at the same time, we have taken care that it does not become a Jamaat episode-2,” he told PTI in an interview, referring to a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March in Delhi that was blamed for a large number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kumar said they have, therefore, sent a limited number of invitations for the ceremony so that the health department’s coronavirus advisory is complied with. The city is decked up for the bhoomi pujan on Wednesday that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked how difficult it was to keep the guest list short, the VHP leader said, "It was rather an impossible task. Because if somebody would ask me that those who laid down their lives, their families should be invited. I would say ‘yes absolutely’. But then the number would have exceeded. “All those who remained in jail (in connection with the movement), their number is in thousands. So, it was one of the impossible tasks, but something had to be done." He also appealed to people to “be disciplined” and not come to Ayodhya for the ceremony. “Let us focus on our places and places around us. And work for development of Ramatva." Kumar also rejected a Tweet on July 30 by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram who had said, "Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Muhurta- Its astrological meaning ? The choice of time baffles me, Wednesday 12 to 1.30 pm is Rahu Kaalam. No one starts anything auspicious during this period. I stick to my stated position, we don't need any new place of worship." Kumar said, “Karti Chidambaram should focus more on defending himself in cases. We have taken the best advice possible including from the Head of the Jyotish Department of the Banaras Hindu University. And, I have found out that this is a very good time for doing it." Delving on the concept of Ramatva, he said, "Ramatva is ushering a Ram Rajya. It is going back once again to Shabris and Nishads. Ramatva took Lord Ram to Nishadraj and embrace him, and took him to Shabri's ashram. Shabri and Nishadraj are characters of the epic Ramayana belonging to lower strata of the society.

“Lord Ram has said that he does not accept the caste structure, the high or the low. Therefore, social harmony. He went to Ahilya's ashram to give her dignity back. He went to vanars and bhils and organised them, empowered them," Kumar said. “We shall have a society, where there would be no appeasement or exploitation. Above all, there has to be an end to terrorism by organising the power of good,” he said. He also said the VHP will work to strengthen the traditional family system of Bharat wherein families will become central to human life. This will help in getting rid of the problems of loneliness and depression, he added. "Ram is there, he is in our heart, and he is relevant to the core,” he said. Prime Minister Modi will perform the "bhoomi pujan" (ground-breaking) ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple. The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO's Delhi West office processes 100 pc COVID-19 claims worth Rs 140 cr in 100 days

Retirement fund body EPFOs Delhi West office has processed 100 per cent COVID-19 claims within 24 hours for non-stop 100 days and disbursed Rs 140 crore, an official statement said. Under the COVID-19 non-refundable advance facility, the...

'Rock star' doctor tackles virus on California-Mexico border

Dr Tien Vos last stop of the night is the home of a 35-year-old woman who has diabetes, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and, now, the coronavirus. The virus killed her father six days earlier. The oldest of her four children, a 15-year-old bo...

Malaysia police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize 2 computers

News broadcaster Al Jazeera said Malaysian police raided its Kuala Lumpur office Tuesday, calling it a troubling escalation in a government crackdown on media freedom. Police opened an investigation last month into an Al Jazeera documentary...

Spain reports 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths

Spain on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, while the cumulative number of deaths grew by 26, to 28,498. The daily increase in cases was higher than the 968 reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020