It is an exercise in political absurdity: India on Pak unveiling new map

India on Tuesday called as "political absurdity" Pakistan's unveiling of a new political map incorporating Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, and said these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility

"We have seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh," the external affairs ministry said. "These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," it said in a statement.