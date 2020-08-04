20 more COVID deaths in Punjab, 488 fresh cases
Punjab on Tuesday reported 20 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 462, while the tally reached 19,015 with 488 fresh cases. So far, 12,491 people have been cured of the infection. The state now has 6,062 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:49 IST
Punjab on Tuesday reported 20 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 462, while the tally reached 19,015 with 488 fresh cases. Seven new fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, five each in Patiala and Jalandhar and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Sangrur, according to a medical bulletin.
Among districts which reported the fresh infections include Ludhiana (222), Amritsar (39), Sangrur (36), Jalandhar (34), Patiala (19), Pathankot and Mansa (15 each), and Bathinda and Ferozepur (14 each). A total of 609 coronavirus patients were discharged on Tuesday. So far, 12,491 people have been cured of the infection.
The state now has 6,062 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin. Twenty-five patients are critical and on ventilator, while 149 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
The state has tested 6,11,609 samples so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.
