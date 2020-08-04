Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 from J-K crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

Among the 829 who cleared Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:34 IST
16 from J-K crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Among the 829 who cleared Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results earlier today.

Abhishek Augustsya from Jammu secured 38th rank followed by Sunny Gupta at 148. Another Jammu resident, Dev Ahuti secured 177th rank, with Parth Gupta at 240 and Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo at 248. Besides, Namgyal Angmo bagged 323rd rank closely followed by Asif Yousuf Tantray at 328. Among others who cracked the examination, include Nadia Beigh (240) from Kupwara, Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag and Majid Iqbal Khan (638) from Anantnag.

Other rank holders from J-K are Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822). All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. The candidature of 66 recommended candidates is "provisional" while the result of 11 candidates has been "withheld", stated the press note issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Courts in matters pending before them, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Heatwave Harry? As temperatures soar, naming the threat may save lives

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Aug 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Giving heatwaves names and strength ratings, as for hurricanes, could drive home the spiking danger from a threat that kills more people in the United States each year than storms...

UPSC exams: Delhi Police inspector's daughter secures 33rd rank in second attempt

Twenty-five-year-old Navneet Mann, the daughter of a Delhi Police inspector, was at a hospital for a medical test for the UPSC exam when she got the news that she has secured the 33rd rank in the civil services examination. Mann is one of t...

State attorneys general urge U.S. to increase supply, lower price of Gilead COVID-19 drug

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, to increase its availability and lower the price of the antiviral drug. The ...

Motor racing-Imola F1 race to be condensed with no Friday practice

Formula Ones Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in November will be condensed into two days without Friday practice, the sport said on Tuesday. Session times for the Nov. 1 race show only one 90 minute free practice session scheduled before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020