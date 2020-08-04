Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign secretary holds telephonic conversation with Russian dy foreign minister

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they discussed the forthcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the five-nation BRICS grouping. It said Shringla and Morgulov also deliberated on preparatory meetings ahead of the India-Russia annual summit later this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:47 IST
Foreign secretary holds telephonic conversation with Russian dy foreign minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, covering a range of bilateral, regional and international issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they discussed the forthcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the five-nation BRICS grouping.

It said Shringla and Morgulov also deliberated on preparatory meetings ahead of the India-Russia annual summit later this year. "The foreign secretary and the deputy foreign minister also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest reflecting common ground and approaches. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contacts," the MEA said in a statement.

Both the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) and SCO are important groupings for India. The BRICS represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security in the region. India became a member of the SCO in 2017.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid Open cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Madrid Open has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday. The tournament, initially to be held from May 1-10, was scheduled to take place from September 12-20.Following the strong recommend...

Heatwave Harry? As temperatures soar, naming the threat may save lives

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Aug 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Giving heatwaves names and strength ratings, as for hurricanes, could drive home the spiking danger from a threat that kills more people in the United States each year than storms...

UPSC exams: Delhi Police inspector's daughter secures 33rd rank in second attempt

Twenty-five-year-old Navneet Mann, the daughter of a Delhi Police inspector, was at a hospital for a medical test for the UPSC exam when she got the news that she has secured the 33rd rank in the civil services examination. Mann is one of t...

State attorneys general urge U.S. to increase supply, lower price of Gilead COVID-19 drug

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, to increase its availability and lower the price of the antiviral drug. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020