Delhi police nabs sharp-shooter after brief exchange of fire

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged sharp-shooter of the Kaushal Gang after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area, officials said on Tuesday. Kapil, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, was recently involved in two firing incidents, they said. “On Monday, police received information that Kapil, who was involved in recent incidents of firing for extortion, would come on a motorbike near Japanese Park, Rohini, between 8 pm to 9 pm to meet his associates. “At 8.20 pm, a person was seen coming on a red-coloured bike. Police signaled him to stop him, but the accused took out his pistol and fired at the police. Police also fired and one bullet hit him in the leg after which he was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Interrogation revealed that Kapil hails from Shahpur Jat village, near Pataudi, Haryana. He knew Kaushal since his childhood as the mother of Kaushal was also from the same village. He wanted to become a gangster like Kaushal, the DCP said. He was arrested in February 2020 by the Gurgaon Police and sent to Bhondasi jail where he met one Sachin who used to talk about Kaushal. Kapil got bail after 16 days and a few days later, Sachin met him and told him that he has been chosen by Kaushal for some work, Yadav said. On Friday, Sachin told him that he received a message from Kaushal to teach a lesson to the owner of a sweets shop as he did not pay the demanded money of Rs 50 lakh, he said Thereafter, Sachin and Kapil went to the outlet at Hari Nagar and gave a paper slip, demanding the money, to one of the staff and both of them fired bullets indiscriminately, police said. On Saturday, Sachin, Kapil and one other person went to a luxury car showroom. They gave a paper slip to the person sitting at the reception desk there as well demanding Rs 1 crore, the DCP said. They fired in and outside the showroom and fled, he added. Police said Kaushal had directed Kapil and Sachin to fire upon Om Sweets in Hari Nagar on Friday and Kunj Motors, Meharuli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday. One motorcycle, one pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police added.