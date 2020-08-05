Left Menu
Govt funding infrastructure package at Omokoroa to create 150 new jobs

Phil Twyford says the Government is investing $14 million towards the $28 million roading and water package.

The infrastructure package will support residential, industrial and commercial development in Omokoroa. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is funding a significant infrastructure package at Omokoroa which will create 150 new jobs and help transform the Western Bay of Plenty peninsula, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Phil Twyford says the Government is investing $14 million towards the $28 million roading and water package. This funding has been allocated out of the $3 billion the Government earmarked for infrastructure projects to help get New Zealanders into work following COVID-19.

"The roading and water infrastructure planned for Omokoroa will enable the town to grow from 4,000 residents to 12,000 and bring much-needed housing to the Tauranga region.

"It will help Omokoroa become the second largest town in the Western Bay of Plenty.

"Shovel ready infrastructure projects such as these will accelerate our economic recovery. This project will create around 150 new jobs, address local housing and transport issues and benefit the wider community," he said.

The infrastructure package will support residential, industrial and commercial development in Omokoroa.

"The planned new developments include a town centre, public facilities such as parks and reserves, a park and ride, a secondary school, a community pool and a Western Bay of Plenty Council service centre.

The urbanisation work includes footpath/cycleway facilities, new bus stops and shelters, intersection upgrades, roundabout installations, service relocations, water main installation and upgrades to street lighting and stormwater pipes," Phil Twyford said.

The sites are:

Prole Road Urbanisation

Western Avenue urbanisation

New industrial land access road

Omokoroa Road Urbanisation stage 1

Omokoroa Urbanisation stage 2

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

