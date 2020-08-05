Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons golden dhoti-kurta for grand Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya

Ahead of the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Wednesday dressed in a golden-coloured traditional dhoti kurta. In the picture shared by the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Modi is seen greeting the countrymen with folded hands and his face beaming with pride.

He paired the golden kurta with an off-white dhoti and a matching traditional stole which has golden borders. Prime Minister's golden attire signified the vibrance and excitement of the countrymen as they are all set to witness the historic moment.

The Prime Minister's dusted off the look with black shoes. In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)