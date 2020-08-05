Security beefed up for PM's Ayodhya visit; cops tested COVID-19 negative, borders sealed

A thick blanket of security was thrown over Ayodhya in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple, and it has been ensured that all 300 police personnel deployed for PM's security are COVID-19 negative. All the roads leading to Ayodhya have been sealed, while 500 workers of the temple town's civic body have been deployed to control stray animals. As the Ram Janmabhoomi premises is situated between the densely populated area of the town, SPG commandos and sharpshooters have been deployed at all houses and roofs of nearby temples.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI that borders of the district have been sealed. Also, border of Ayodhya's neighbouring districts with that of Nepal have been sealed with the deputation of heavy security forces and senior police officials, he said. About 100 check-posts have been activated on all roads leading to Ayodhya. The district has been declared 'no-fly zone' and security forces have been deployed on Saryu river, the police officer said.

Over 300 young police personnel who have tested COVID-19 negative have been deployed for the prime minister's security, Kumar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.