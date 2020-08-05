Left Menu
Development News Edition

Military Bands celebrating Independence Day by displaying musical performances

The bands of Army, Navy and Police have performed at   Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:41 IST
Military Bands celebrating Independence Day by displaying musical performances
Tri services Band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on 8th, 9th and 12th August 2020 respectively. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

The Military Bands are, for the first time, celebrating Independence Day by displaying their performances across the country, during the fortnight beginning 1st August 2020. The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives.

The bands of Army, Navy and Police have performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far. The Military and Police Bands will perform in the afternoon today at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior. On 7th August 2020, Military Bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata.

Tri services Band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on 8th, 9th and 12th August 2020 respectively. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on 8th August 2020; in Chennai, Nasirabad, ANC (Andaman& Nicobar Command) Flag Point and Dandi on 9th August 2020 and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on 12th August 2020. The final performance of the series will be held on 13th August 2020 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2020 will be full of challenges, need to have clarity of thought: Raina

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Suresh Raina believes the upcoming Indian Premier League, to be played in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pose a lot of new challenges for the players, and clarity of thought would be key for a ...

Commission slaps Cambridge Food Jozini in KZN for hiking meal price

The Competition Commission has slapped Cambridge Food Jozini, in KwaZulu-Natal, with a fine for hiking the price of 25kg maize meal during a lockdown.Following a complaint, the investigation revealed that before the declaration of the natio...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam on Wednesday said he has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The 74-year-old singer, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries,...

Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and others defend Ellen DeGeneres amid toxic workplace scandal

Actor Kevin Hart and pop star Katy Perry have come out in support of popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of allegations of toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show. Dozens of employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020