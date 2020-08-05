Military Bands celebrating Independence Day by displaying musical performances

The Military Bands are, for the first time, celebrating Independence Day by displaying their performances across the country, during the fortnight beginning 1st August 2020. The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives.

The bands of Army, Navy and Police have performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far. The Military and Police Bands will perform in the afternoon today at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior. On 7th August 2020, Military Bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata.

Tri services Band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on 8th, 9th and 12th August 2020 respectively. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on 8th August 2020; in Chennai, Nasirabad, ANC (Andaman& Nicobar Command) Flag Point and Dandi on 9th August 2020 and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on 12th August 2020. The final performance of the series will be held on 13th August 2020 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran.

(With Inputs from PIB)