Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Ram temple here.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:25 IST
The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Ram temple here. Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. “Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” the prime minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Sending out the message that "Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all", Modi said the temple symbolises India's rich heritage and will be an inspiration for all of humanity. Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram's existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said. "Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram's governance," the prime minister said. Citing Lord Ram's message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country, he said, adding that it will lift the economy of the entire region.

"We have to join stones for construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood," he said, asserting that everyone's sentiments have to be taken care of. The prime minister unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp. He arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others received him. Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', marking the end of the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

From there, he travelled to the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he performed prayers at the 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He also planted a parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling..

