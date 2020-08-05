Left Menu
Yediyurappa greets people on bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues greeted people on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues greeted people on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand temple slated to come up in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh following a historic verdict by the Supreme Court last year.

In a series of tweets, Yediyurappa, under treatment for coronavirus in a private hospital, said, "after centuries, the coronation of Lord Rama will take place in Ayodhya..." He added many saints, monks and devotees sacrificed their lives to realise the dream of a temple, which will become a reality soon. People faced numerous difficulties in their struggle to see that the temple was built. Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, ministers S Suresh Kumar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and others greeted people on the occasion.

Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking) of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.

It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that had long polarised the country, the court said the faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed.

