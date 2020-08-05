Left Menu
Golden chapter in history of India: HM Shah on consecration of Ram temple

He said by starting the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a golden chapter in the history of the great Indian civilisation, and asserted that the government remains committed to the preservation of Indian culture and its values. "Today is a historic and proud day for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:23 IST
Golden chapter in history of India: HM Shah on consecration of Ram temple

Terming the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "historic and proud day" for India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it heralds the beginning of a new era. He said by starting the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a golden chapter in the history of the great Indian civilisation, and asserted that the government remains committed to the preservation of Indian culture and its values.

"Today is a historic and proud day for India. The consecration of the grand Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lord Ram's birthplace has written a golden chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilisation and heralded the beginning of a new era," Shah, who is recuperating at a private hospital in Gurgaon after contracting COVID-19, said. He said the construction of the temple is the result of centuries long sacrifice, struggle and penance of the innumerable devotees of Lord Ram. "On this day, I salute all those ascetics who fought for this priceless heritage of them who struggled for years to preserve this precious heritage of Sanatan civilization. Jai Shree Ram," he tweeted in Hindi.

"The construction of the grand Ram temple demonstrates the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always remain committed to the preservation of Indian culture and its values," he also said. Shah said the ideals and thoughts of Lord Ram reside in the soul of India. "His character and philosophy are the foundation of Indian culture." With the construction of the Ram temple, this sacred land of Ayodhya will once again rise to its pristine glory in the world, he said, adding that the amalgamation of religion and development will also generate employment opportunities.

"The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of faith of Hindus across the world for centuries. By consecrating the Ram temple in Ram Janmabhoomi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the faith of crores of people for which I express my heartfelt gratitude to him," he said. "Today is a historic and proud day for India. The consecration of the grand Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lord Ram's birthplace has written a golden chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilization and heralded the beginning of a new era," Shah said.

