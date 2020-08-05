Rajasthan Guv congratulates people on Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday congratulated the people on the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed hope that it would become a symbol of unity in the country. Mishra said he will hold the recitation of Sundarkand with his family members and light 101 earthen lamps at the Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday evening.

"I am very happy today. We were committed to the construction of the mandir. Today, the commitment is being fulfilled," he said in a statement. He said the temple will be established as a symbol of cultural and national unity and with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Chief Minister Gehlot too said Lord Ram holds a unique place in culture and civilization. "His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram. May Lord Ram's temple become a symbol of unity and brotherhood in our country," Gehlot tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power..