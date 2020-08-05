Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

Some jewellery shops in the famous Shrigaar Haat area turned into places for community television spots as passers-by and even some security personnel and mediapersons joined shopkeepers to watch the live telecast of 'bhoomi poojan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the temple and his speech. Many recalled that these scenes were similar to ones quite common in late 1980s when 'Ramayan' serial was telecast on Doordarshan and people used to gather at few houses and shops having TV sets.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:29 IST
Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai', streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Temple got underway here. Some jewellery shops in the famous Shrigaar Haat area turned into places for community television spots as passers-by and even some security personnel and mediapersons joined shopkeepers to watch the live telecast of 'bhoomi poojan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the temple and his speech.

Many recalled that these scenes were similar to ones quite common in late 1980s when 'Ramayan' serial was telecast on Doordarshan and people used to gather at few houses and shops having TV sets. Rooftops of buildings in the area, close to Hanumangarhi Temple, became hubs and vantage points for video journalists and photographers, while roadside trees provided the much-needed shade to security forces deployed for the occasion.

Some shopkeepers were also seen distributing laddoos (sweets), while saffron flags with pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were seen on many balconies, verandahs and rooftops. While only a few shops were open and police barricades stopped people well before the ceremony area, crowds gathered on rooftops with social distancing making way for heavy jostling among people to get a glimpse of what many described as a historic moment for Ayodhya, a Sanksrit word that means 'unconquerable' and has long been known as birthplace of Lord Ram. Chants of Jai Shri Ram, blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells reached a crescendo the moment the word got around about Modi's arrival at the main venue, where access was highly restricted due to safeguard measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another round of chants began when the prime minister began his speech with 'Jai Siya Ram' and crowds in front of TV sets also responded loudly to Modi's 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai' slogan. Wearing a green-coloured mask, 60-year-old Shanti, who was glued to a TV set at a jewellery shop, said, "I feel extremely overwhelmed to experience this glorious and historic moment. I feel happy that now the Ram temple will be built." Mahendra Yadav, seated next to Shanti, said, "It is a very important moment in my life, and I am going to cherish it to the hilt. If possible, I will tell stories about this day to my grandchildren." Many were also seen reciting couplets of Ramcharit Manas quoted by Modi in his speech.

Nagraj said, "Though, I am sitting at Shringaar Haat, I feel like sitting at the site of Bhoomipujan." Shiv Dayal Soni, a third-generation jeweller, said, "It was a different type of footfall at my shop today. I did not get any customers today and instead devotees came here and watched the live telecast of Bhoomipujan and the speech of Prime Minister Modi." Glued to TV at the same place, along with many passers-by and some security personnel, Savitri Soni said, "I feel proud to witness this momentous occasion. People coming here at the shop and watching this event on television gives me immense satisfaction. Today's scene reminds me of the first Ramayan serial, when people used to gather the house of a person having a television, and Ramayan was collectively viewed." As people were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a 'Chabiwala Baba' also arrived on the scene with a nearly 3-feet long key made of cardboard. When asked about the key, he said, "This is the key of knowledge and it has the power to bring transformation and change of heart." PTI NAV BJ BJ

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US-Africa Committee holds meeting to discuss future of energy cooperation

The US-Africa Committee of the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org held its first meeting this week to discuss the future of energy cooperation and investments between the US and Africa post-Covid-19.The US-Africa Committee gathers top...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday.South Africa has the worl...

First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says wait of centuries has ended

The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony here for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Across the country, people remained glued to t...

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020