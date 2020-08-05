Rains lash Delhi

A fresh spell of rains drenched parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief from sultry weather. The rains inundated a few low-lying areas and affected traffic on some roads. The India Meteorological Department said rainfall occurred over many places in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 12.6 mm rainfall. The Lodhi Road and Palam weather stations gauged 18.5 mm and 14.4 mm precipitation. The mercury dropped slightly due to rains and settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature oscillated between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius at most places.

After more than normal rainfall in July, monsoonal precipitation have remained subdued in Delhi in August so far. The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 6.7 mm rainfall in August so far against the normal of 49.3 mm, a deficiency of 86 per cent.

The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 59 per cent and 96 per cent less rains this month. Only light rains are predicted over the next two to three days.

In July, Delhi had gauged 236.9 mm precipitation, which was 12 per cent more than the normal of 210.6 mm. PTI GVS TDS TDS.