BJP hails Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'; Cong recalls 1989 event

The Gujarat BJP hailed the ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the upcoming temple will usher in "Ram Rajya", while the Congress also welcomed the event and reminded people about the 1989 'bhoomi pujan' under its rule. State BJP president CR Paatil said the 'bhoomi pujan' performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of fulfillment of wishes of the countrymen.

"People always had a wish that a grand temple should be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Today is the beginning of the fulfillment of that wish. "Every countryman has declared support for the construction of the Ram Temple after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict (in the land case in November last year)," Paatil told reporters in Surat.

"The construction of the Ram temple will lead us to Ram Rajya (an ideal state) and it will make people morally upright. "I sincerely remember everyone who gave support or took part in kar seva or embraced martyrdom for this cause," the BJP leader added.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda also welcomed the bhoomi pujan. However, he reminded that it was a Congress prime minister who had first performed bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya over three decades ago.

"I welcome with joy the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the upcoming temple of Ram Lalla at Lord Ram's birth place in Ayodhya," said Chavda in a statement. "It was the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the locks of the Ram temple in 1985. And, temple' bhoomi pujan and stone laying ceremony was also performed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989," Chavda said.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela indirectly slammed the BJP, suggesting the ruling party is politicising an issue of faith. "Let me tell you that this is the second time that bhoomi pujan has been being performed. I believe in Lord Ram, not the BJP.

"My faith is my personal choice and I should not use it for political gains. People get hurt and communities get divided whenever such things are politicised," Vaghela said. Notably, Vaghela was the Gujarat BJP president in 1990 when party veteran L K Advani had embarked on his Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

"Today, the BJP should have remembered all those kar sevaks who had sacrificed their lives for this cause," Vaghela added. The veteran Gujarat politician left the BJP and joined the Congress, but quit the latter also a few years ago. He is not associated with any political party at present.

Mahant Dilipdasji Maharaj, head priest of 400-year old Jagannath temple here, expressed happiness over the bhoomi pujan. "After a long wait, we have received this opportunity to lay foundation stone for a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. Today is a very special day. Lord Ram is showering his blessings on all of us," said the priest.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Raval, who had witnessed the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in December 1992, said the construction of the temple will usher in "Ram Rajya". "This day came after 500 years of struggle and martyrdom of around 4 lakh Hindus. The bhoomi pujan is a true tribute to those souls.

"I am confident that the Ram Temple will establish Ram Rajya," said Raval, secretary of the Gujarat unit of VHP. "Though the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple, its the political will of this government (BJP-led NDA) which played a key role in fulfilling people's dream.

Past governments lacked such political will," said Raval. People across Gujarat were also ecstatic and glued to their TV sets to witness the historic event.

"I have been listening since the 1990s that a day will come when a temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya. "I can't believe that I am watching its bhoomi pujan today. I am sure that Lord Ram will bring peace and harmony among all communities," said Deepak Dave, a Rajkot city resident.