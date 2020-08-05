Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hails Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'; Cong recalls 1989 event

State BJP president CR Paatil said the 'bhoomi pujan' performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of fulfillment of wishes of the countrymen. "People always had a wish that a grand temple should be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:57 IST
BJP hails Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'; Cong recalls 1989 event

The Gujarat BJP hailed the ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the upcoming temple will usher in "Ram Rajya", while the Congress also welcomed the event and reminded people about the 1989 'bhoomi pujan' under its rule. State BJP president CR Paatil said the 'bhoomi pujan' performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of fulfillment of wishes of the countrymen.

"People always had a wish that a grand temple should be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Today is the beginning of the fulfillment of that wish. "Every countryman has declared support for the construction of the Ram Temple after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict (in the land case in November last year)," Paatil told reporters in Surat.

"The construction of the Ram temple will lead us to Ram Rajya (an ideal state) and it will make people morally upright. "I sincerely remember everyone who gave support or took part in kar seva or embraced martyrdom for this cause," the BJP leader added.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda also welcomed the bhoomi pujan. However, he reminded that it was a Congress prime minister who had first performed bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya over three decades ago.

"I welcome with joy the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the upcoming temple of Ram Lalla at Lord Ram's birth place in Ayodhya," said Chavda in a statement. "It was the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the locks of the Ram temple in 1985. And, temple' bhoomi pujan and stone laying ceremony was also performed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989," Chavda said.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela indirectly slammed the BJP, suggesting the ruling party is politicising an issue of faith. "Let me tell you that this is the second time that bhoomi pujan has been being performed. I believe in Lord Ram, not the BJP.

"My faith is my personal choice and I should not use it for political gains. People get hurt and communities get divided whenever such things are politicised," Vaghela said. Notably, Vaghela was the Gujarat BJP president in 1990 when party veteran L K Advani had embarked on his Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

"Today, the BJP should have remembered all those kar sevaks who had sacrificed their lives for this cause," Vaghela added. The veteran Gujarat politician left the BJP and joined the Congress, but quit the latter also a few years ago. He is not associated with any political party at present.

Mahant Dilipdasji Maharaj, head priest of 400-year old Jagannath temple here, expressed happiness over the bhoomi pujan. "After a long wait, we have received this opportunity to lay foundation stone for a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. Today is a very special day. Lord Ram is showering his blessings on all of us," said the priest.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Raval, who had witnessed the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in December 1992, said the construction of the temple will usher in "Ram Rajya". "This day came after 500 years of struggle and martyrdom of around 4 lakh Hindus. The bhoomi pujan is a true tribute to those souls.

"I am confident that the Ram Temple will establish Ram Rajya," said Raval, secretary of the Gujarat unit of VHP. "Though the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple, its the political will of this government (BJP-led NDA) which played a key role in fulfilling people's dream.

Past governments lacked such political will," said Raval. People across Gujarat were also ecstatic and glued to their TV sets to witness the historic event.

"I have been listening since the 1990s that a day will come when a temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya. "I can't believe that I am watching its bhoomi pujan today. I am sure that Lord Ram will bring peace and harmony among all communities," said Deepak Dave, a Rajkot city resident.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kings brace for full dose of Pelicans' Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans turned Zion Williamson loose and it paid off. Theyre going to need more of that if they hope to make the playoffs.The organization was extremely cautious in monitoring their prized rookies minutes in the first two g...

Progressive congresswoman Rashida Tlaib defeats primary challenger in 'Squad' win

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, one of the most visible progressive Democrats in Congress, claimed victory Wednesday in the Democratic primary election against challenger Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.County elections resul...

UPDATE 1-Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Walt Disney Cos live-action epic Mulan will skip most of the worlds movie theaters and go directly to the companys streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday.U.S. subscribers to Disney will need to pay 30 to stream Mul...

DY Patil Stadium damaged by Mumbai rain

The torrential rains that have been lashing Navi Mumbai and adjourning areas have caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul here. Sanjay Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police, in a tweet, said, Huge Damage to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020