64 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Manoj Parida, Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator stated that the testing of samples has been substantially increased with the introduction of rapid antigen testing. All arrangements are in place to accommodate mild, moderate and critical cases in various centres, he said in an official release.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:02 IST
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 64 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,270. The new cases included a 79-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy, according to the medical bulletin. The cases surfaced in many areas including sector 40, 41, 52, Dhanas, Burail, Hallomajra, Khuda Lahora, Raipur Khurd, Bapu Dham colony. A total of 715 people have been cured while the death toll stands at 20, the bulletin said. A total of 15,611 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 14,264 tested negative while reports in 74 cases are awaited, it said. There are 534 active cases in the union territory.

Meanwhile, G Dewan, Director Health Services said rapid antigen testing has been started in Chandigarh. Out of the 220 samples collected from various dispensaries, 21 have been found positive.           Manoj Parida, Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator stated that the testing of samples has been substantially increased with the introduction of rapid antigen testing.

All arrangements are in place to accommodate mild, moderate and critical cases in various centres, he said in an official release.           Meanwhile, Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the Finance Secretary to hold a meeting of all concerned officials to finalise the congested markets which should follow odd-even formula and also such shopping areas, which need to be totally closed..

