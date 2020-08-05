Gujarat Cabinet congratulates PM for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar hours after the completion of the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya and subsequent address by Modi in the Uttar Pradesh town. It termed the bhoomi pujan as a "historic achievement" and congratulated Modi for it, said a release by the Gujarat government.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:38 IST
The Gujarat Cabinet on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya and called the event a "historic achievement". The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar hours after the completion of the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya and subsequent address by Modi in the Uttar Pradesh town.
It termed the bhoomi pujan as a "historic achievement" and congratulated Modi for it, said a release by the Gujarat government. The Cabinet expressed "immense pleasure" over "realisation of centuries-old penance for the construction of Ram temple under the able leadership of PM Modi", the release said.
The Cabinet termed the bhoomi pujan as a "golden chapter" of the 21st century and stated that the construction of Ram temple will help in making India a "world leader"..
