Left Menu
Development News Edition

130 people defrauded by ponzi scheme in Delhi

Delhi police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated more than 130 people of nearly Rs 5 crore by promising them a monthly return of 200 per cent on their investment through a ponzi scheme, officials said Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:43 IST
130 people defrauded by ponzi scheme in Delhi

Delhi police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated more than 130 people of nearly Rs 5 crore by promising them a monthly return of 200 per cent on their investment through a ponzi scheme, officials said Wednesday. The Economic Offence Wing arrested Arun Agnihotri, 38, a resident of West Sant Nagar, who ran the company ‘Great India Expo' with his friend Sanjeev Upadhyay.

Police are looking for Upadhyay, who is on the run. Together, they have defrauded more than 130 people, a police official said.

They would ask people to invest in the scheme at seminars at luxury hotels across Delhi, promising them to pay double the amount invested every month for 18 months. After collecting a huge amount, the accused shut their offices, the official said. "During investigation, police got a tip regarding the presence of the accused in Sant Nagar, north Delhi, and arrest him from there,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

The approximate amount invested by the complainants who have come to the EOW so far is around Rs five crore, police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic

American actor Hilary Duff is flaunting her figure and encouraging her fans to do what that makes them happy, all at once. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old singer shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she donned a two-piece bikini...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020