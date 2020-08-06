Reduction in rainfall expected in Mumbai on Thursday: IMD

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI)Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, may see less intense showers on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night forecast. There was some decrease in the cloud mass around Mumbai, the IMD said.

On Wednesday, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. "The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai.

"Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow," he added.

While Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane are still expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places, an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts..